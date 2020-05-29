Football EPL EPL Premier League full schedule for the remaining fixtures The Premier League is set to return on June 17. Here is the full rundown of the 92 fixtures still to be played in England's top flight. Liam Blackburn 29 May, 2020 13:55 IST Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho will face each other on Matchday 30. - Getty Images Liam Blackburn 29 May, 2020 13:55 IST After what will have been a three-month absence, the Premier League is set to restart on June 17.The first games following the coronavirus pandemic will see Manchester City take on Arsenal and Aston Villa play Sheffield United, before a full round of fixtures begins on June 19.Liverpool is a maximum of two wins away from clinching a first title in 30 years, though it could secure the trophy against Everton at Goodison Park on matchday 30 if City loses its first match back against Arsenal.There is also plenty to play for in the race for European qualification and the battle against the drop.We look at the outstanding 92 games in the 2019-20 Premier League season. Matchday 30Aston Villa vs ChelseaBournemouth vs Crystal PalaceBrighton and Hove Albion vs ArsenalEverton vs LiverpoolManchester City vs BurnleyNewcastle United vs Sheffield UnitedNorwich City vs SouthamptonTottenham vs Manchester UnitedWatford vs Leicester CityWest Ham vs WolvesMatchday 31Burnley vs WatfordChelsea vs Manchester CityLeicester City vs Brighton and Hove AlbionLiverpool vs Crystal PalaceManchester United vs Sheffield UnitedNewcastle United vs Aston VillaNorwich City vs EvertonSouthampton vs ArsenalTottenham vs West HamWolves vs BournemouthMatchday 32Arsenal vs Norwich CityAston Villa vs WolvesBournemouth vs Newcastle UnitedBrighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester UnitedCrystal Palace vs BurnleyEverton vs Leicester CityManchester City vs LiverpoolSheffield United vs TottenhamWatford vs SouthamptonWest Ham vs ChelseaMatchday 33Burnley vs Sheffield UnitedChelsea vs WatfordLeicester City vs Crystal PalaceLiverpool vs Aston VillaManchester United vs BournemouthNewcastle United vs West HamNorwich City vs Brighton and Hove AlbionSouthampton vs Manchester CityTottenham vs EvertonWolves vs ArsenalMatchday 34Arsenal vs Leicester CityAston Villa vs Manchester UnitedBrighton and Hove Albion vs LiverpoolBournemouth vs TottenhamCrystal Palace vs ChelseaEverton vs SouthamptonManchester City vs Newcastle UnitedSheffield United vs WolvesWatford vs Norwich CityWest Ham vs BurnleyMatchday 35Aston Villa vs Crystal PalaceBournemouth vs Leicester CityBrighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester CityLiverpool vs BurnleyManchester United vs SouthamptonNorwich City vs West HamSheffield United vs ChelseaTottenham vs ArsenalWatford vs Newcastle UnitedWolves vs EvertonMatchday 36Arsenal vs LiverpoolBurnley vs WolvesChelsea vs Norwich CityCrystal Palace vs Manchester UnitedEverton vs Aston VillaLeicester City vs Sheffield UnitedManchester City vs BournemouthNewcastle United vs TottenhamSouthampton vs Brighton and Hove AlbionWest Ham vs WatfordMatchday 37Aston Villa vs ArsenalBournemouth vs SouthamptonBrighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle UnitedLiverpool vs ChelseaManchester United vs West HamNorwich City vs BurnleySheffield United vs EvertonTottenham vs Leicester CityWatford vs Manchester CityWolves vs Crystal PalaceMatchday 38Arsenal vs WatfordBurnley vs Brighton and Hove AlbionChelsea vs WolvesCrystal Palace vs TottenhamEverton vs BournemouthLeicester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester City vs Norwich CityNewcastle United vs LiverpoolSouthampton vs Sheffield UnitedWest Ham vs Aston Villa Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos