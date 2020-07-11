EPL Premier League LIVE: Abraham, Jorginho start for Chelsea vs Sheffield Follow the LIVE score, updates and commentary of the 2019/20 Premier League match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at the Bramall Lane. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 July, 2020 21:13 IST Chelsea will look to make it three wins in a row and solidify its third position in the Premier League table. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 July, 2020 21:13 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Premier League game between Sheffield United and Chelsea at the Bramall Lane. Line-ups:Sheffield United (3-5-2): Henderson; O'Connell, Basham, Egan; Baldock, Stevens, Norwood, Osborn, Berge; McBurnie, McGoldrick Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Christensen, Zouma, Reece James, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Barkley, Mount; Pulisic, Willian, Abraham Team News: Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori is close to match fitness while young midfielder Billy Gilmour is out of the season following a knee surgery. There will be more absences in the engine room for Chelsea who might not see N'Golo Kante who has been nursing a hamstring issue which should prompt Frank Lampard to start with Mateo Kovacic. The Blades nervously wait for the return of key midfielder John Fleck and striker David McGoldrick who recovered from foot injury.Form Guide: Sheffield - LLWDW, Chelsea - WWLWWWhat's at stake: Chelsea has picked itself up since the 3-2 defeat against West Ham United with two wins over Watford and Crystal Palace. The Blues will look solidify their third place with a victory against Sheffield, which has won three matches in a row at home. The Blades' form has not been promising since the restart but will go into the tie with confidence after beating fellow European contenders Wolves in the last match. A win would take Chris Wilder's men to sixth in the standings while a draw would see them remain seventh. Hotstar will be live streaming the Premier League match Sheffield United vs Chelsea from 10.00 pm (IST) on Saturday.