Man City relishing 'proper battle' for title with Liverpool - Guardiola

Liverpool is on a dangerous run of form in the Premier League but Manchester City will do everything it can to stay one step ahead, City manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday as the title race heats up in the final weeks of the season.

Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Watford in the day's early kickoff moved Juergen Klopp's side to the summit for a few hours before City beat Burnley 2-0 to reclaim top spot and move a point clear.

The results set up a mouth-watering clash between City and Liverpool next Sunday in a game that could decide the title race.

"The next Premier League game we will play against Liverpool so we know they are going to win almost all the games -- hopefully not the next one -- but we will try to do the same," Guardiola told reporters.

"When you arrive in May challenging to lift the title it means you have had an incredible season. Being here is because we work a lot and we have done that every single season. That is a lot of credit for the whole organisation. We will fight. The opponent is so tough and good, but they said we will make a proper battle and we accept that."

City and Liverpool were neck and neck in similar fashion in the 2018-19 season as both teams put together winning runs before Guardiola's side clinched the title by a point on the final day.

"People say 'experience' when you are old but it works when you get good lessons and you learn from them. What you have done in the past doesn't mean it will happen again," Guardiola added.

"Every game will be like this. We need to play these games with this target and we will try."