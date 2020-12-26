Football EPL EPL Premier League: Vardy equaliser ends Man United's away winning streak Jamie Vardy's 85th minute goal helped Leicester City equalise for the second time in the match against Manchester United and claim a hard-earned point. Reuters 26 December, 2020 20:15 IST Jamie Vardy celebrates with teammate James Maddison after scoring Leicester City's second goal during the Premier League against Manchester United at The King Power Stadium. - Getty Images Reuters 26 December, 2020 20:15 IST Jamie Vardy struck the equaliser as Leicester City came back twice to end Manchester United's away winning streak in the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at the King Power stadium on Saturday.Marcus Rashford put United ahead in the 23rd minute with a cool finish after being slipped in by Bruno Fernandes before Harvey Barnes equalised eight minutes later with a fine shot from the edge of the box.Fernandes restored United's lead in the 79th minute, drilling into the bottom corner after being found inside the area by substitute Edinson Cavani.ALSO READ| Real Madrid's Rodrygo sidelined with hamstring injury Again though, the lead was short-lived as Vardy's first time shot on the half-turn from a low cross from Ayoze Perez, earned a point for the Foxes.United, who had won its last ten away games in the Premier League, stays third on 27 points, a point behind second-placed Leicester.Liverpool, who hosts West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, is top of the standings on 31 points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos