Premier League

Premier League ins and outs, January transfer window 2023: Full list club-wise

Here is the complete list of all the players who have moved in or out of the Premier League in the January 2023 transfer window.

Team Sportstar
29 January, 2023 14:30 IST
29 January, 2023 14:30 IST
Representative Image: The winter transfer window gave another opportunity for Premier League clubs to further strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Representative Image: The winter transfer window gave another opportunity for Premier League clubs to further strengthen their squads for the second half of the season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here is the complete list of all the players who have moved in or out of the Premier League in the January 2023 transfer window.

The Premier League winter transfer window in January 2023 saw Chelsea desperate to make its mark, with a string of new players while Liverpool strengthened its arsenal with the addition of Cody Gakpo in front.

Even before the window began, the Premier League saw the exit of one of the greatest players to ever play football, Cristiano Ronaldo, from the league. Manchester United, his former club, terminated his contract prematurely just before Portugal’s first game in the FIFA World Cup.

With only a few days left for the winter window to close, here is the entire list of players who moved in or out of the Premier League:

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us