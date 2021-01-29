Football EPL EPL Premier League, WSL to trial concussion substitutes from February 6 Teams will be allowed a maximum of two concussion substitutes each per game in cases of head injury. The new protocol will also come into force in the FA Cup from the fifth round. Reuters 29 January, 2021 22:42 IST The trial will allow an additional concussion replacement, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made. - Getty Images Reuters 29 January, 2021 22:42 IST The Premier League and Women's Super League will introduce concussion substitutions trials from February 6, England's Football Association said on Friday.The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB last month gave the go-ahead for trials of additional "concussion subs".READ| Solskjaer condemns 'disgusting' online racist abuse aimed at Man United duo Under the protocols teams will be allowed a maximum of two concussion substitutes each per game in cases of head injury.READ| Ibrahimović and Lukaku get away without bans after spat The trial will allow an additional concussion replacement, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made.The new protocol will also come into force in the FA Cup from the fifth round, which will be played from February 9-11, and will be used in the Women's Championship from February 6."The trial is a result of the IFAB's consultation with stakeholders and recommendations from their concussion expert group to allow additional substitutions for players with actual or suspected concussion," a joint statement from the FA and Premier League read. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos