Premier League

Rashford, back from World Cup, scores stunner against Burnley in Carabao Cup

Marcus Rashford scored a stunning goal against Burnley in his first match for Manchester United since returning from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Team Sportstar
22 December, 2022 02:56 IST
22 December, 2022 02:56 IST
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores his team’s second goal against Burnley during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores his team’s second goal against Burnley during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Marcus Rashford scored a stunning goal against Burnley in his first match for Manchester United since returning from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Marcus Rashford scored a stunning goal against Burnley in his first match for Manchester United since returning from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

England forward Rashford made an incredible solo run down the right flank from his own half to enter the Burnley box and beat goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to find the bottom-left corner with a right-footed strike in the second half of the Round of 16 clash in the Carabao Cup.

The goal from the 25-year-old in the 57th minute made it 2-0 for Erik ten Hag’s team after Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen scored the opening goal half an hour ago.

Rashford scored three goals for England at the World Cup in which Gareth Southgate’s team lost 1-2 to eventual runner-up France in the quarterfinals.

His three strikes included one from an astonishing free-kick against Wales in the team’s final group match. Incidentally, it was the first goal of the tournament from a free-kick.

Rashford has nine goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us