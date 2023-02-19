Rashford rubs shoulder with Rooney and Ronaldo after goals against Leicester City

Marcus Rashford broke his own season-best performance in a season with his second goal against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

This was Rashford’s 24th goal, two more than his season-best performance of 22 goals in the 2019-20 season and with the second goal getting him level with Wayne Rooney in terms of longest scoring runs for the Red Devils at the Theatre of Dreams.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the longest scoring run at home, with 10 goals, while Wayne Rooney was second at eight goals. After his brace against Leicester City, Rashford got level with Rooney and sits just two goals behind Ronaldo.

Rashford has now scored 17 goals at Old Trafford across all competitions this season - the most by a player in a single season for Man United since Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (19).

Rashford, who was tasked with leading United’s assault against the Foxes from the outset, scored in the 25th minute after eluding the defence to intercept a pass from Bruno Fernandes. The in-form no. 10 expertly controlled the ball before blasting a shot past Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward and into the far corner.

His second goal came after the break when he carried a through ball from Bruno Fernandes along the left flank and finished with sublime calmness to double the lead for Erik Ten Hag’s side.

The English forward has 14 goals in the Premier League so far, five in Carabao Cup, four in the Europa League and one in the FA Cup.

