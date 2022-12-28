Premier League

Chelsea’s James says 2022 ‘toughest year’ after fresh injury woes

James played only 53 minutes in Tuesday’s game on his return from the knee injury that ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar.

Reuters
28 December, 2022 19:47 IST
Chelsea’s Reece James with manager Graham Potter after being substituted due to injury.

Chelsea’s Reece James with manager Graham Potter after being substituted due to injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England right-back Reece James described 2022 as the “toughest year to date” on Wednesday after he picked up a fresh injury during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

James played only 53 minutes in Tuesday’s game on his return from the knee injury that ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar, leaving him and Chelsea fearing the worst as they await a more detailed examination and prognosis.

“2022 has been the toughest year to date... It’s naturally effected (sic) me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt,” James said on Twitter.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League in October and he felt discomfort in the same knee on Tuesday.

