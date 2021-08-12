Chelsea signs Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan on a five-year deal

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku completed the move to his former club Chelsea from Serie A champion Inter Milan on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £97.5m.

Lukaku had previously joined the West London club in 2011 but made only 15 appearances.

Welcome home, @RomeluLukaku9. #LukWhosBack pic.twitter.com/P43CAIVqfU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 12, 2021

The 28-year-old Belgian will become the club's second signing of the summer after goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Fulham.

Lukaku, who had joined Inter in 2019, scored 66 goals in 97 appearances for the club and played a pivotal role in Nerazzurri's 2020-21 title win.

"One of the most prolific strikers in European football, Lukaku has returned to the club he supported as a young boy and where he has unfinished business, having been on our books between 2011 and 2014," read a club statement.