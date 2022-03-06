Football EPL EPL Ronaldo, Cavani out of Manchester derby According to a report from The Athletic, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both are set to miss Sunday's Premier League derby away at Manchester City. Team Sportstar 06 March, 2022 17:13 IST FILE PHOTO: According to a report from The Athletic, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both are set to miss Sunday's Premier League derby away at Manchester City. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 06 March, 2022 17:13 IST According to a report from The Athletic, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both are set to miss Sunday's Premier League derby away at Manchester City.With Ronaldo and Cavani (fitness issues) out, United coach Ralf Rangnick is left with only Marcus Rashford as the recognised forward and might play midfielder Bruno Fernandes as false nine, the report further says. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :