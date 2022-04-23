Football Premier League Premier League Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal against Arsenal Cristiano Ronaldo is the fourth Man United player to have 100 Premier League goals after Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. Team Sportstar 23 April, 2022 17:43 IST Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his 100th Premier League goal against Arsenal. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 23 April, 2022 17:43 IST Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United in its match against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.Arsenal took a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals by Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka but Ronaldo pulled one back in the 34th minute to make it 2-1. Arsenal vs Man United LIVE: Ronaldo pulls one back for United; ARS 2-1 MUN Ronaldo is the fourth Man United player to have 100 Premier League goals after Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. He is also the 33rd different player overall to score a century of goals in English top-flight football.Ronaldo missed the previous match against Liverpool after his baby boy passed away on Monday. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :