Ronaldo scores 700th club goal in Man United’s match against Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his illustrious career in Manchester United’s Premier League match against Everton.

Team Sportstar
10 October, 2022 00:18 IST
Ronaldo scored his 700th in prime fashion and the goal gave United a 2-1 lead in the match.  

Ronaldo scored his 700th in prime fashion and the goal gave United a 2-1 lead in the match.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ronaldo scored his 700th in prime fashion and the goal gave United a 2-1 lead and eventually turned out to be the matchwinner. It was also Ronaldo’s first Premier League goal of the season.

Ronaldo, who didn’t start the match came on for Anthony Martial in the 29th minute after the French international was unable to continue.

The five-time Ballon d’ Or winner, who scored his 100th Premier League goal in a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal last season, scored the 700th club goal of his career, 20 years and 2 days after his first goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo goal breakdown
Sporting: 5
Manchester United: 118 (first spell)
Real Madrid: 450
Juventus: 101
Manchester United: 26** (second spell)

