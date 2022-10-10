Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his illustrious career in Manchester United’s Premier League match against Everton.

Ronaldo scored his 700th in prime fashion and the goal gave United a 2-1 lead and eventually turned out to be the matchwinner. It was also Ronaldo’s first Premier League goal of the season.

Ronaldo, who didn’t start the match came on for Anthony Martial in the 29th minute after the French international was unable to continue.

The five-time Ballon d’ Or winner, who scored his 100th Premier League goal in a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal last season, scored the 700th club goal of his career, 20 years and 2 days after his first goal.