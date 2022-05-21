Football Premier League Premier League Ronaldo to miss United's final game of the season - reports Forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's final game of the season away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday due to a hip injury, British media reported on Saturday. Reuters 21 May, 2022 20:58 IST Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed matches in January and March with hip flexor trouble, is Manchester United's top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 21 May, 2022 20:58 IST Forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's final game of the season away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday due to a hip injury, British media reported on Saturday.The club refused to comment when contacted by Reuters.READ | Premier League: Liverpool, Man City eye title, all you need to know, streaming infoRonaldo, who missed matches in January and March with hip flexor trouble, is United's top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions.United is sixth in the league on 58 points, two points above seventh-placed West Ham United, and it needs a win at Selhurst Park to be certain of securing a place in next season's Europa League.ALSO READ | Premier League: Arsenal, Spurs fight for Champions League spot; Man United, West Ham on Europa lookoutSunday's game will be Ralf Rangnick's last as the interim manager, with Erik ten Hag set to be the permanent manager from next season. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :