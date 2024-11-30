 />
Premier League 2024-25: Leicester City announces Ruud van Nistelrooy as new head coach

Former Dutch and Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy replaces Steve Cooper, who was sacked followed the recent 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 00:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ruud van Nistelrooy is the new head coach of Leicester City.
FILE PHOTO: Ruud van Nistelrooy is the new head coach of Leicester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Ruud van Nistelrooy is the new head coach of Leicester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leicester City has appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as its new head coach, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

“We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as Leicester City’s new First Team Manager.” said the 2015-16 Premier League champion, in an official statement.

“The 48-year-old Dutchman joins us with a wealth of experience at the highest level of the game, both as a player and a coach, and has agreed terms on a contract to June 2027.”

Former Dutch and Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy replaces Steve Cooper, who was sacked followed the recent 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Cooper was appointed as the Foxes’ manager after Enzo Maresca, who helped the club return to top division, left to join Chelsea at the start of this season.

Under Cooper, Leicester won only two out of 12 matches in the ongoing Premier League season. The club is currently placed 16th with 10 points and faces Brentford in its next game on Saturday under interim manager Ben Dawson. Van Nistelrooy will take charge after that match.

Van Nistelrooy returned to United as assistant to manager Erik ten Hag in July and took charge of the 20-time English champion as the interim manager following Ten Hag’s departure. During Van Nistelrooy’s stint as interim manager, United won three and drew one game. He had to leave the Old Trafford club since there was no place for him in new United manager Ruben Amorim’s backroom staff.

Van Nistelrooy has also previously managed PSV Eindhoven. He took charge of the team in the summer of 2022 and quickly guided it to silverware in the form of the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield.

