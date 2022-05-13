Football Premier League Premier League Salah, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Season Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are among the eight nominees for the Premier League’s Player of the Season award. Reuters 13 May, 2022 19:34 IST Mohamed Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer this season, with 22 goals. - Getty Images Reuters 13 May, 2022 19:34 IST Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Friday named among the eight nominees for the Premier League's Player of the Season award.ALSO READ - Liverpool desperate for FA Cup success - KloppSalah is the league's top scorer with 22 goals, while he also has 13 assists. De Bruyne is fourth on the goal-scoring list with 15 and the Belgian international has seven assists. Both Salah and De Bruyne have won the award before, in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.The other nominees include Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, City's Joao Cancelo, West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.City defender Ruben Dias won the award last season. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :