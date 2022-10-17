Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Salah was superb in central role, says Klopp

Salah raced away from Joao Cancelo to score and give his side a much-needed win after it came into the encounter having suffered its worst start to a Premier League season after eight games since 2012-13.

Reuters
17 October, 2022 09:20 IST
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after his side’s 1-0 win over Premier League champion Manchester City at Anfield, Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after his side’s 1-0 win over Premier League champion Manchester City at Anfield, Liverpool on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was delighted with forward Mohamed Salah’s display in a more central role after the Egyptian’s goal sealed a 1-0 Premier League victory over champion Manchester City on Sunday.

“Absolutely outstanding,” Klopp told reporters. “Obviously he was one of two strikers in the centre together with Roberto Firmino. The goal was world class.”

Klopp said Salah, who typically plays in a wider role, was unlucky not to have scored earlier.

“The situation immediately before was really unlucky that he didn’t score there already. Apart from that, good on the ball, a constant threat in behind, working extremely hard, an outstanding performance,” he added.

Salah, who was also deployed more centrally when he scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool beat Rangers 7-1 last Wednesday, said he hoped the two wins would kick-start their season.

“Hopefully it gives us more confidence so we start winning games. The last few weeks, as you saw, we were not on our best,” Salah said.

“We started already from the last game and this game as well we won so we need to carry on.”

