Season should be voided if Premier League cannot restart, says Man Utd's Shaw

Voiding the Premier League season is the only course of action if the fixtures cannot be fulfilled, according to Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.

The Premier League, like almost every other league throughout Europe, is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Liverpool 25 points clear in pursuit of a first top-flight title in 30 years.

It was confirmed last week that the season will not resume in May, with no return date specified as the United Kingdom fights to contain the spread of the virus.

Dates are now available for club football to be played in June and July after Euro 2020 and the Copa America were postponed by a year.

However, Shaw believes the campaign should be scrapped if a way to restart cannot be found.

"Scrap it and start again," said Shaw, speaking on a Twitch stream of a FIFA 20 competition for Unicef's Combat Corona fundraiser.

"Start it again. If we can't carry it on, it's got to be void."

Liverpool need just six points to win the title, but it is not the only club who would miss out in the event of the season being expunged.

It would also prevent United from qualifying for the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, but fifth would be enough to qualify if Manchester City's ban from the competition is upheld.

United was on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions when the season was suspended, with Shaw adding: "That's why we were disappointed, because we were really confident and results were going our way but the most important thing is the lives."

Shaw is not a fan of the idea of playing the remaining games behind closed doors, as United did in its Europa League game at LASK, its final outing before the postponement.

"Fans are so important, you realise it even more [now]," he added. "I think the sport is for fans really... I think if you don't have fans, and you don't play in front of fans, it just doesn't feel right.

"Especially on matchday, the fans are always amazing and always help the team. Whether it's home or even away, our fans are always brilliant and I feel like they're always there with us."