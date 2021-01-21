Football EPL EPL Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected. AP MANCHESTER 21 January, 2021 22:19 IST Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s record scorer, has started only three matches this season. - GETTY IMAGES AP MANCHESTER 21 January, 2021 22:19 IST Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has tested positive for the coronavirus, saying Thursday he has experienced some symptoms.The Argentine had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.“I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery. Take care, everyone,” Aguero wrote on Twitter.ALSO READ| Three AC Milan players return after coronavirus all-clear Aguero, City’s record scorer, has started only three matches this season. He missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June.His return was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October, and he later experienced further discomfort in his knee.ALSO READ| FA Cup clash offers Manchester United another chance to strike blow at Liverpool After a series of substitute appearances, Aguero had been expected to return to the starting line-up in City’s FA Cup match against Birmingham this month but was then told to isolate.He has been unavailable for the last four games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos