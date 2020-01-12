Solskjaer hopes to 'pounce' in transfer market amid Bruno Fernandes rumours

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will "pounce" in the transfer market if the right opportunity arises following reports of advanced discussions with Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes.

United claimed a 4-0 Premier League win over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday, four days on from a 3-1 EFL Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Although it was arguably the most coherent display United has enjoyed for a while, it remains clear it needs to strengthen in order to challenge for honours.

With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay facing prolonged periods of absence, United has been heavily linked with a move for Portugal international midfielder Fernandes and officials from the two clubs are said to have been in talks on Friday.

And while Solskjaer claimed United is "working really well" in the transfer market, he avoided specifics.

"That's what it's like at Man United, there's always speculation and talk," Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

"I can only say we are working really well to improve the squad and when we find the right player for the right value, we'll pounce on it."

He added to Sky Sports: "I've really got the backing from the owners, from Ed [Woodward, executive vice-chairman].

"I know we have resources if the right player becomes available for the right money, and they've been so good to me.

"So, it might happen, it might not, it depends on if we find one for the right value, but the backing is there."

-Solskjaer hails Marcus Rashford-

Rashford marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday, leaving his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer predicting he can get even better.

“What an achievement, to get to 200 games at his age,” said the Norwegian boss. “I don't know how many goals he has scored but he has 19 (for United) this season and he's been absolutely top class to work with.

“He's a great kid, great attitude, he wants to learn, wants to improve but knows he has to keep his feet on the ground but is always available even though today he is carrying quite a few knocks.

“He's played many, many games, I might have to look at how we manage him but of course he can get so much better. He's got everything to be a top-class player.”

(with inputs from AFP)