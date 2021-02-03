Man United has found the spark again - Solskjaer

Following his side’s thumping 9-0 home victory over Southampton on Tuesday, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the Red Devils had been waiting to put on a show of such dominance for a while and it came together on the night against the Saints.

"We have been waiting on them (the players) to show the magic and tonight was a night that they could go and enjoy," Solskjaer told BT Sport on Tuesday.

"Confidence is one thing but it was about the mojo and spark, the X-factor. We haven't had too many of them where we could sit down and enjoy the football. They enjoyed it...(there were) some good performances,” he added.

ALSO READ | Arsenal loses 2-1 at Wolves

Victory lifted the team to the top of the standings with 44 points, level with Manchester City which has two games in hand. It also boosted Manchester United's goal difference to 19 and Solskjaer said that could be important later in the season.

"You have to take your chances in tight or open games. You never know what might be the deciding factor," Solskjaer said.

"We know better than anyone what goal difference can do to you because we've lost the league on goal difference,” he added.

Manchester United hosts eighth-placed Everton in the league on Saturday.