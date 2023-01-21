Premier League: Sturridge earns point for Nottingham Forest; Teen striker Ferguson saves Brighton

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson came to the rescue for Brighton & Hove Albion by netting a late equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday.

Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma broke the deadlock for Brighton in the 27th minute with the kind of goal, that is fast becoming his trademark, cutting in from the left and unleashing an unstoppable right-foot shot into the top corner.

After Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans had shots blocked, struggling Leicester finally drew level when Marc Albrighton made the most of their best attack of the first half, rifling the ball into the net eight minutes before the break.

A bad miss by Brighton’s Solly March was punished in the 63rd minute as Barnes blasted home a corner at the far post to put Leicester 2-1 up and on course for a victory after four straight league defeats.

However, Irish 18-year-old Ferguson, who came on for Danny Welbeck in the 66th minute, had other ideas, heading home in the 88th minute to grab a share of the points for the Seagulls.

The result leaves Brighton in sixth spot in the table on 31 points, two behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven behind Newcastle United in fourth. Leicester is 14th on 18 points.

Late Surridge goal gives Forest 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge fired a late equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday as the south-coast team dropped into the relegation zone despite ending a four-match losing run in the Premier League.

Gary O’Neil’s team dropped one place to 18th on 17 points after 20 games, while Forest remained 13th on 21 points.

Forest started strongly, but Bournemouth struck first through Jaidon Anthony after winger Dango Ouattara set up the goal in the 28th minute with a bit of brilliance on his league debut.

Ouattara, signed from Lorient earlier this week, shook off a couple of defenders on the right wing before squaring the ball to Anthony, who steered a low shot past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to net Bournemouth’s first league goal since November.

Forest continued to threaten after the break, and its pressure finally paid off in the 83rd minute when Surridge slid in at the far post to meet a Brennan Johnson cross and score against his former team.

The draw takes Forest’s unbeaten run to four league games.