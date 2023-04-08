Southampton vs Man City LIVE, Premier League updates: Sulemana cannot convert from break; Streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League clash from the St. Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton vs Manchester City confirmed starting lineups!! Southampton: Bazunu(GK); Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Maitland-Niles; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Elyounoussi, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Walcott Man City: Ederson(GK); Ake, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Stones; Grealish, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Haaland

PREVIEW

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland could feature in Saturday’s Premier League game at Southampton after recovering from a groin injury, coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Haaland missed out on Norway’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia last month, as well as City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool last Saturday.

Guardiola said the striker, who has scored 42 goals in 37 matches in all competitions, had recovered from the injury, telling reporters: “He trained the last two days, really good. He will be ready.”

Haaland’s return will provide a boost to City as it approaches the home stretch of the campaign, with three trophies still up for grabs.

Read full article HERE

When and where will the Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League match kick-off?

The Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League match will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST, Saturday, April 8, at the St. Mary’s Stadium.

Where can you watch the Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.