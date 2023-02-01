Premier League

Spurs coach Conte undergoes surgery to remove gallbladder

Tottenham Hotspurs announced on Wednesday that head coach Antonio Conte will be undergoing a surgery to remove his gallbladder after being diagnosed of cholecystitis.

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 16:09 IST
Tottenham’s head coach Antonio Conte.

Tottenham’s head coach Antonio Conte. | Photo Credit: AP

He is set to return following a period of recuperation. Previously he became unwell with severe abdominal pain.

Recently, Spurs signed Spanish right back Pedro Porro from Portuguese side Sporting on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Conte was in the dugout at the weekend for Tottenham’s 3-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Preston North End.

Spurs return to league action on Sunday when they host champions Manchester City. They are fifth in the standings with 36 points from 21 games. 

