Spurs needs new signings in January, says Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he has evaluated his squad over the past two months and the Premier League club needs new signings when the transfer window opens in January.

Conte, who took over in November after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked, has guided Spurs to sixth with two games in hand over its main rivals for a top-four spot. The London club is yet to taste defeat in the league under the Italian.

When asked on Thursday if Spurs needed reinforcements, Conte told reporters: "For sure. After only two weeks I said we needed to improve the quality of this squad and for sure we need to.

"I was sure after seven to 10 days about this and then I had to make the evaluation over who I can count on and who I can't. The gap is very large (to the top teams) and we need to work a lot and try to build and improve our squad.

"I made the evaluation after two months of work with my players, the situation is more clear than before. I'm waiting to have a meeting with the club to give my opinion about the squad and what I think about our situation."

While Conte did not say if Tanguy Ndombele was in his plans, he said fellow midfielder Harry Winks would stay at Tottenham.

"In every single session I pay great attention to every single player. My concentration is not only 12, 13 or 14 players," Conte added.

"Then there are players that understand and players who need more time or find it difficult to understand the situation.

"Winksy is playing well, Winksy showed to be a reliable player. For this reason, Winks will stay here. I'm finding out which players are reliable and I can count on them. Winksy showed me I can count on him."

Spurs visits Watford on Saturday and Conte said England striker Harry Kane would not be rested despite playing the full 90 minutes in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Southampton.

"Harry is in good form and you can see that he's playing very well. He's available to play against Watford," Conte added.

"We had three to four days after the last game against Southampton, so there's time to recover, rest, have a training session and be ready to play against Watford."

Conte also said Spurs' France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will try and "find a solution" with the club to extend his contract which expires at the end of the season.

"Hugo is a Tottenham player, he's the captain," Conte said. "I think Hugo wants to stay in his club, he loves the club."