Gerrard: Winning as coach is my fix for missing playing career highs

New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said victories like Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion are like "medicine" for the highs he misses from his playing days.

Late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings gave Villa the win over Brighton, ending a run of five league defeats that ended in the club sacking Dean Smith and replacing him with Gerrard on November 11.

The former England captain played more than 700 games for Liverpool between 1998 and 2015 and won nine trophies at the Anfield club.

"I will always be as authentic as I can. If anyone doubts me watch me after those goals. That is real. They are the buzzes, the highs you miss as a player. They are why you want to stay in the game. They are my medicine," Gerrard said.

"You are trying to control your emotions, but inside you are kicking every ball. I want to coach from the side, I want to be visible and help them, guide them. Inside is what was with me as a player, that will to win, that drive.... I hate losing."

"We were a bit tense at times (against Brighton) but I thought we finished the game extremely strongly. We have got a lot of things to build on. In time we will become stronger and grow and get better."

Aston Villa, 15th in the league standings on 13 points, will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.