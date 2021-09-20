Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara to miss next two games with calf injury

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss the next two matches after picking up a calf injury over the weekend, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Thiago was substituted in the second half of the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace and assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said he will miss Tuesday's League Cup game at Norwich City and Saturday's league clash at Brentford.

"I can't say now how long it will take but definitely not tomorrow and not at the weekend," Lijnders told the club's website.

ALSO READ - Liverpool's Van Dijk needs to be rotated - Milner

"Let's get the scan results back and we have a proper diagnosis. A shame as well because he was taking the game by the hand, he was a proper playmaker in my opinion. A shame that we miss him."

Thiago is the second midfielder Liverpool have lost to injury in recent matches after Harvey Elliott broke his ankle against Leeds United and needed surgery.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will also miss the third-round tie at Norwich due to illness while the game comes too soon for forward Robert Firmino who returns to training this week after a hamstring injury.