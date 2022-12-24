Premier League

Brentford manager Thomas Frank extends deal to 2027

Thomas Frank, who took charge of Premier League club Brentford in 2018, led the London club to the top flight for the first time in 74 years.

Reuters
24 December, 2022 16:47 IST
24 December, 2022 16:47 IST
FILE PHOTO: Brentford manager Thomas Frank signed a two-year contract extension.

FILE PHOTO: Brentford manager Thomas Frank signed a two-year contract extension. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Thomas Frank, who took charge of Premier League club Brentford in 2018, led the London club to the top flight for the first time in 74 years.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2027, the club said on Saturday.

Frank, who took charge in 2018, led the London club to the top flight for the first time in 74 years.

Also Read
Graham Potter insists World Cup ‘reset’ could help stuttering Chelsea

The Dane guided Brentford to a 13th-placed finish in its first season in the Premier League.

“I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I’d like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us - the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club,” Frank said in a statement.

Frank last signed an extension in January this year, and his previous contract was set to run until 2025.

Brentford, who are 10th in the league, host fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us