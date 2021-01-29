Tuchel: Nobody expects me to last long at Chelsea

New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he is well aware that few people expect him to have a long tenure at the London club but he is not shying away from the challenge of delivering trophies.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain coach Tuchel, who replaced the sacked Frank Lampard on Tuesday, is Chelsea’s 14th manager since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

“If you do this job at the highest level, if Chelsea calls you, if you decide to jump in, you know what you’re in for,” Tuchel, 47, told reporters.

“For me it’s better to speak it out loud and it’s nothing to be afraid of. Nobody expects me to be [here] long, maybe because of the history of coaches and Chelsea. Maybe I stay long. If I don’t stay long, I don’t stay long.”

Chelsea hosts Burnley in the league on Sunday.