No time like the present as Chelsea's Tuchel targets instant success

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he joined the club to win trophies right away, not five years down the track, and wants his side to seize the moment when it faces Porto in the return leg of their Champions League quarterfinal later on Tuesday.

Tuchel enjoyed a successful spell with Paris St Germain before taking over at Chelsea following the sacking of club great Frank Lampard in January. The London club is in fifth spot in the Premier League, faces Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday and is in a strong position to reach the Champions League semis, holding a 2-0 lead over Porto from the first leg.

“If you can win consecutive games you can win titles because Chelsea is a club that has the culture, the history, the quality and the structure to do so,” Tuchel told reporters.

“I'm here to win games and as a result, titles. This is what I demand of myself so why should we now say anything different? If you want to win in five years or three years, I don't know what that is. Now is the time ... there is no tougher match than the next game, there is no tougher obstacle than the one in front of you and we should not get lost in dreams, hopes and speeches.”

Both legs of the quarterfinal are taking place at Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel between Portugal and England.