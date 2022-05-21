Premier League: Arsenal, Spurs fight for Champions League spot; Man United, West Ham on Europa lookout

Race for Europe

The race to the Premier League title might have a final day twist as both Manchester City and Liverpool are in the running to pick the English crown.

While Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea have already secured their spots for next year’s UEFA Champions League, North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are in the running for the last UCL spot.

Manchester United and West Ham are also in the mix to battle for the final Europa League berth.

READ | Premier League: Liverpool, Man City eye title, all you need to know, streaming info

The final spot for Champions League

Arsenal and Tottenham will wrestle for the precious fourth and final Champions League spot in the final matchday. While Tottenham plays the already relegated Norwich City, Arsenal will clash against Everton, which fought back heroically against Crystal Palace to avoid relegation.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham needs just one point against Norwich to confirm Champions League football. The only way it loses out is if it goes down against Norwich and Arsenal secures a win over Everton, in which case the Gunners will propel themselves to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min has been one of the standout players for the club this season and is second in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 21 goals. - GETTY IMAGES

Europa League and the Conference League

If Tottenham fails to get even a point against Norwich and Arsenal wins against Everton, then Antonio Conte’s team will play in the UEFA Europa League next season after finishing fifth. The Gunners will play in the Europa League unless results go in the club’s favour.

Manchester United and West Ham United are also embroiled in a battle of their own to clinch the final Europa League spot. Man United is currently sixth with 58 points while West Ham is seventh with 56 points.

Ralf Rangnick’s United can confirm the final Europa League spot by winning its final match against Crystal Palace on the final day. Anything other than a win will leave United dependent on the result of West Ham’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

READ | Mbappe to stay at PSG as Real Madrid withdraws offer - reports

For West Ham to clinch the final Europa League spot, it would need to win its match against Brighton and hope that Man United drops points against Palace.

If Man United loses, and West Ham wins, then the Hammers will overtake the Red Devils on points and finish the campaign in sixth position with 59 points. If Man United draws and West Ham wins, then David Moyes’ men will finish level on points with the Red Devils with 59 points. In that case, West Ham will clinch the final Europa League spot as it has a higher goal difference of 11 compared to Man United’s 1.

Whichever team between Man United and West Ham finishes seventh, will play in the UEFA Conference League.

Despite the team’s poor form, Cristiano Ronaldo has led the goalscoring charge and has scored crucial goals to earn points for his team. - GETTY IMAGES

Who is Tottenham Hotspur playing on the final day?

Tottenham Hotspur is playing the already relegated Norwich City on the final day. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham is fourth with 68 points while Norwich is at the bottom of the table with 22 points.

Spurs are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League, especially after Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United. They start as favourites against Norwich City.

Tottenham's last five matches:

Win: Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

Win: Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal

Draw: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham

Win: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester City

Draw: Brentford 0-0 Tottenham

Norwich's last five matches:

Draw: Wolves 1-1 Norwich

Loss: Leicester City 3-0 Norwich

Loss: Norwich 0-4 West Ham United

Loss: Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich City

Loss: Norwich 0-3 Newcastle United

Head-to-Head: Norwich has won just one of its past nine league games against Tottenham. Three matches have ended in draws while Spurs have beaten the Canaries five times.

Players to watch out for

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur): Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min has been one of the standout players for the club this season and is second in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 21 goals, just one behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. An interesting fact to note is that none of the 21 goals came from a penalty.

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City): Norwich’s dismal season is evident from its relegation this season. However, Teemu Pukki has been a positive presence in a malfunctioning unit. He has scored 11 goals for his club in the Premier League along with bagging three assists.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris (GK) (C); Davidson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Emerson; Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon; Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane.

Norwich Predicted XI: Angus Gunn (GK); Grant Hanley (C), Ben Gibson, Sam Byram; Max Aarons, Billy Gilmour, Mathias Normann, Dimitris Giannoulis; Kieran Dowell, Pierre Lees-Melou; Teemu Pukki.

ALSO READ | PSG's Di Maria to leave the French champions at season's end

Who is Arsenal playing on the final day?

Arsenal will be playing Everton in the final matchday of the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is fifth with 66 points while Frank Lampard’s Everton is 16th with 39 points.

Arsenal's last five matches:

Loss: Newcastle 2–0 Arsenal

Loss: Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal

Win: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United

Win: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

Win: Arsenal 3-1 Man United

Everton's last five matches:

Win: Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace

Loss: Everton 2-3 Brentford

Draw: Watford 0-0 Everton

Win: Leicester City 1-2 Everton

Win: Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Bukayo Saka is one of the most promising young players in the world right now and he has been impressive for the Gunners this season. - REUTERS

Head-to-Head: Arsenal and Everton have faced each other 59 times in the Premier League. Arsenal enjoys a better record with 34 wins compared to Everton’s 11. The match has ended in a draw 14 times.

Players to watch out for

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): Bukayo Saka is one of the most promising young players in the world right now and he has been impressive for the Gunners this season. With blistering pace and deft footwork, the player is a threat to any defence. Saka has scored 11 goals and bagged six assists in the league this season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton): Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the winner for Everton in its 3-2 win against Crystal Palace, which secured Premier League football for the Toffees next season. In a season marred by injuries, the forward has not been at his best but after the last match, confidence will be at a high. Calvert-Lewin has five goals in 16 matches for Everton this season in the league.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Predicted XI: Aaron Ramsdale (GK); Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Granit Xhaka (C), Mohamed Elneny; Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah.

Everton Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford (GK); Sheamus Coleman (C), Michael Keane, Mason Holgate; Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Anthony Gordon, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

ALSO READ | Mbappe, Modric, Pogba: 10 players who could be available on free transfer

Who is Manchester United playing on the final day?

Manchester United will play Crystal Palace in the final matchday of the Premier League. Ralf Rangnick’s Man United is currently sixth with 58 points while Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace is 13th with 45 points.

With West Ham breathing down its neck and also vying for the final Europa League spot from the Premier League, Man United will be looking for a win against Palace, which will confirm Europa League football for the Red Devils next season.

Crystal Palace's last five matches:

Loss: Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace

Draw: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

Win: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford

Win: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace

Draw: Leeds 0-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester United's last five matches:

Loss: Brighton 4-0 Man United

Win: Man United 3-0 Brentford

Draw: Chelsea 1-1 Man United

Loss: Arsenal 3-1 Man United

Loss: Liverpool 4-0 Man United

Head-to-Head: Manchester United and Crystal Palace have faced each other 25 times in the Premier League. Man United have a significantly better record of 18 wins compared to Palace’s two. Five matches have ended in draws.

Players to watch out for

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace): Zaha has been Palace’s top scorer this season with 13 goals. A player who catches the eye with his quick feet and trickery on the flanks, he will be a constant threat to United’s backline, which has been shambolic this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): Ronaldo has been a shining light in an otherwise gloomy season for United. Despite the team’s poor form, Ronaldo has led the goalscoring charge and has scored crucial goals to earn points for his team. He is third in the Golden Boot race with 18 goals in the league. Only Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah are above the Portuguese.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Jos Butland (GK); Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi (C), Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne; Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew.

Manchester United Predicted XI: David De Gea (GK); Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes (C), Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who is West Ham United playing on the final day?

West Ham United will play Brighton and Hove Albion on the final matchday of the Premier League. David Moyes’ West Ham is seventh in the league with 56 points and Graham Potter’s Brighton is tenth with 48 points.

Apart from his goalscoring abilities, Michail Antonio is an excellent holder of the ball, which is crucial in link-up play and counterattacks. - GETTY IMAGES

Brighton and Hove Albion's last five matches

Draw: Leeds United 1-1 Brighton

Win: Brighton 4-0 Man United

Win: Wolves 0-3 Brighton

Draw: Brighton 2-2 Southampton

Loss: Man City 3-0 Brighton

West Ham United's last five matches

Draw: West Ham 2-2 Man City

Win: Norwich 0-4 West Ham

Loss: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Europa League)

Loss: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

Loss: West Ham 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt (Europa League)

Head-to-Head: West Ham and Brighton have faced each other nine times in the Premier League where the Hammers have not been able to defeat the Seagulls. Out of the nine, Brighton has won three times while the other six matches have ended in a draw.

Players to watch out for

Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion): Trossard has been impressive for Brighton throughout the season. A menacing presence on the left wing, the Belgian has good crossing ability and has scored eight goals in the season. On top of that, he also has three assists to his name. He was one of the scorers in Brighton’s 4-0 hammering of Man United on May 7.

Michail Antonio (West Ham United): Anyone who has watched West Ham will know the danger Michail Antonio poses up front. Apart from his goalscoring abilities, he is an excellent holder of the ball, which is crucial in link-up play and counterattacks. His all-around abilities have gotten him eight goals and assists each in the Premier League.

Brighton Predicted XI: Robert Sanchez (GK); Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk (C), Marc Cucurella; Solly March, Yves Bissouma, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard; Pascal Gross; Alexis Mac Allister; Danny Welbeck.