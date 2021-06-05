Tottenham calls off plans to appoint Antonio Conte as new head coach: reports

Tottenham Hotspur has called off talks to appoint Antonio Conte as its new head coach following a breakdown in talks, British media reported.

Conte last month terminated his contract at Inter Milan one year early, just days after leading the team to its first Italian Serie A title in 11 years. He had since emerged as a candidate to take charge at Tottenham, which sacked Jose Mourinho in April.

The BBC, Sky Sports and The Guardian reported negotiations between Conte and Tottenham ground to a halt over the Italian manager's demands to reshape the squad and whether he would commit to developing young players for the future.

Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019, has also been linked with a switch back to the London club.

Julian Nagelsmann was also on Tottenham's radar before Bayern Munich signed the RB Leipzig coach to take over from Hansi Flick from next season.

Tottenham finished seventh in the Premier League under interim manager Ryan Mason.