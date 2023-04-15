Premier League: Tottenham blows top-four chance in defeat by Bournemouth; Fulham beats Everton 3-1

Tottenham Hotspur blew a gilt-edged chance to boost its hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four as relegation battlers Bournemouth snatched a last-gasp 3-2 away win on Saturday.

Dango Ouattara’s superb finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time sent the south coast club’s fans into raptures and Tottenham’s heading for the exits.

Third-placed Newcastle United’s defeat at Aston Villa opened the door for Tottenham, and they duly went ahead in the 14th minute when Son Heung-min fired them into the lead.

Son was soon denied a second by a great save from Bournemouth’s Neto, but fifth-placed Tottenham lost their way, and a mistake at the back by Pedro Porro was punished as Matias Vina equalised for the south coast side in the 38th minute.

Bournemouth then sent the visiting fans into raptures when Dominic Solanke dinked a close-range finish past Hugo Lloris six minutes after the interval.

Tottenham, who could have gone above fourth-placed Manchester United for 24 hours at least with a win, raised their intensity level and Danjuma’s left-footed effort set up a frantic finale.

But with the hosts searching for a winner, Bournemouth broke away, and the ball reached Ouattara, who cut in from the left before arrowing a right-foot finish beyond Lloris.

Tottenham remains in fifth place with 53 points from 31 games, three behind Manchester United and Newcastle United who have played 29 and 30 games respectively.

Bournemouth’s survival prospects are now looking much rosier as they have 33 points, six points better off than third-from-bottom Nottingham Forest.

Fulham deepen Everton’s relegation woes with 3-1 win

Daniel James of Fulham celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Harry Wilson scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Fulham snapped a five-game losing run and piled the misery on relegation-threatened Everton with a 3-1 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Harrison Reed and Dan James also netted for the visitors as Everton battled to contain the Londoners’ precise passing and movement. Dwight McNeil scored what proved to be a consolation for the hosts.

Fulham lies 10th in the table with 42 points from 30 games, while Everton remains just outside the relegation zone with 27 points from 31 matches and only above 18th-placed Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

It was a deserved victory for Fulham, only their second in 28 visits to Goodison Park, as they dominated large parts of the game and had Everton chasing shadows amid the bright sunshine on Merseyside.

Reed gave Fulham the lead midway through the first half when he picked up the loose ball after Wilson’s curling shot hit the post and fired past home goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton had a good spell just before halftime and was level at the break when McNeil skipped away from Reed’s challenge and drilled a shot low from the edge of the box into the bottom corner of the net.

Wilson put Fulham back in front early in the second half as the ball fell to him in the box, and he picked his spot against a static Everton defence.

The points were sealed with a little over 20 minutes remaining when neither James Tarkowski nor Michael Keane dealt with a long free kick, and James calmly finished, sending many to the ground and heading for an early exit.