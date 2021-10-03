Tottenham ends losing run with victory over Villa

Tottenham Hotspur ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats as Pierre-Emile Hojberg and a Matt Targett own goal secured a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

It was a much-needed fillip for a Tottenham side who have plummeted down the table since winning its first three games, easing the pressure on manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Son Heung-min failed to score for Tottenham, but the industrious South Korean was the architect of the win.

It was his clever pass that allowed Danish midfielder Hojberg to open the scoring in the 27th minute and, his brilliant run and cross towards Lucas Moura ended with Targett getting the final touch in the 71st.

Villa had equalised when Ollie Watkins, recalled to the England squad this week, opened his league account for the season with a tap-in.

The victory lifted Tottenham to eighth place with 12 points, while the end of Villa's three-match unbeaten league run left them 10th with 10 points.

In the match between Brentford and West Ham United, Yoanne Wissa struck a dramatic 94th-minute winner to give Brentford a 2-1 victory over West Ham United as the promoted side continued their superb start to life in the Premier League.

The game seemed to be heading for a draw before Wissa scored from eight yards after Lukasz Fabianski had failed to keep out a towering header from Pontus Jansson.

Brentford moved up to seventh in the table with 12 points. West Ham is a point behind in ninth.

In another Premier League match, Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 home draw with Leicester City, as substitutes Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp cancelled out first-half goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy.

Leicester was in cruise control after two howlers by Palace centre back Joachim Andersen, but the hosts looked the more likely winners after a superb second-half fightback.

The result left Leicester 13th in the table on eight points, with Palace one point behind them in 14th.