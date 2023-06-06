Magazine

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur appoints Postecoglou as new manager

The Australian manager, who led his national side to the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, is understood to have settled on an a two-year contract with an option for a further season.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 15:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledges fans after winning the Scottish Cup.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledges fans after winning the Scottish Cup.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledges fans after winning the Scottish Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur appointed Ange Postecoglou, who was with Celtic, as its new manager on Tuesday.

Who is Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham’s new manager

The Australian manager, who led his national side to the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, is understood to have settled on an a four-year contract.

Spurs moved in for the 57-year-old after his season with Celtic ended on Saturday. Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final to complete a domestic treble.

Spurs have been without a manager since Antonio Conte was sacked earlier this season. The North London side finished eighth and outside European spots, for the first time since 2009-10.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said the Australian would bring “a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play” to the club, who finished eighth in the Premier League.

