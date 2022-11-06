Tottenham vs Liverpool, Premier League: Live streaming info; When where to watch; Predicted XI; Team news

Premier League

All you need to know about when and where to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool.

06 November, 2022 09:14 IST
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Pape Matar Sarr during training

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Pape Matar Sarr during training | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

After a dramatic win against Marseille to ensure Champions League Round of 16 qualification, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur prepares to face Jugen Klopp at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham sits third in the table with 26 points in 13 matches. Liverpool, on the other hand, has been underperforming in the Premier League and finds itself in ninth place with 16 points from 12 matches.

Spurs won its last Premier League match by a scoreline of 3-2 against Bournemouth while Liverpool comes into the match with successive defeats against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Injury news

Tottenham was dealt a major injury blow after its midweek Champions League group match against Marseille when Heung-min Son was withdrawn during the first half having suffered a fractured eye socket in a collision with Chancel Mangulu Mbemba.

Spurs’ Richarlison is also ruled out due to a muscle injury and Dejan Kulusevski is unlikely to be able to start having only returned to light training in the past couple of days.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Predicted XI
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (GK); Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Moura, Kane.
Liverpool: Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match kick-off?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match will kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England.
When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match kick-off?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match kicks-off at 10:00 PM IST.
Where can I watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels.
Where can I live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT Platform.
**Details only for Indian viewers**

