Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match?

If City beats Spurs, it will be able to seal the championship with a win at home to West Ham on the final day of the season on Sunday, when Arsenal hosts Everton.

Published : May 14, 2024 07:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
City, chasing an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight English league crown, is one point behind leaders Arsenal but crucially have a game in hand.
City, chasing an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight English league crown, is one point behind leaders Arsenal but crucially have a game in hand.
infoIcon

City, chasing an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight English league crown, is one point behind leaders Arsenal but crucially have a game in hand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola said “history is in front of us” as he prepares his Manchester City team for a potentially tricky match at Tottenham on Tuesday that could ultimately decide the destination of the Premier League title.

City, chasing an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight English league crown, is one point behind leaders Arsenal but crucially have a game in hand.

If City beats Spurs, it will be able to seal the championship with a win at home to West Ham on the final day of the season on Sunday, when Arsenal hosts Everton.

Guardiola’s men are charging towards the finishing line, hitting 28 goals in their past seven Premier League matches and conceding just five times.

But the City boss, who said he was relishing the high-pressure title run-in, denied that the race was already effectively over.

“Fifteen goals (in four matches) is fine, it gave us the points to be here but it doesn’t give you an extra thing for tomorrow when you start the game,” Guardiola told Monday’s pre-match press conference.

City has never won a league match at Tottenham’s new stadium, which opened in 2019, and has not even scored a goal, though it won there in the FA Cup in January.

When and where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City?
The Premier League match, Tottenham vs Manchester City, will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST (8:00 pm BST) kick-off.
How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City on TV?
Tottenham vs Manchester City in the Premier League can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.

