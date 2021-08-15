Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City LIVE Premier League; score updates and commentary

This is Sportstar's live match blog of the 2021-22 Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Match kicks off at 21.00 IST. Stay tuned for live commentary and updates.

Preview

Manchester City begins the defense of its Premier League title with a trip to Tottenham, for whom the champions' transfer target Harry Kane could feature.

Kane was back in training with the Spurs squad on Friday and manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he would make a late decision on whether to play the striker against a team Kane is keen to join.

City could give a first start to Jack Grealish, who signed for British-record $139 million in the offseason.