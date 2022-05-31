Tottenham signs Croatia international Perisic

Tottenham Hotspur has signed Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Perisic, whose deal with Inter Milan expired at the end of the season, had a medical in London on Monday.

He has signed a two-year contract and becomes manager Antonio Conte's first major close-season signing as the north London club prepares for a return to the Champions League next term, having finished fourth in the Premier League.

Perisic, who can play as a left wing-back or even upfront, won the Serie A title under Conte with Inter in 2020-21.

He needs no introduction to England fans, having scored the equaliser for Croatia in the World Cup semifinal in 2018 when England was beaten 2-1 after extra time.