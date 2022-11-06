Match Preview

After a dramatic win against Marseille to ensure Champions League Round of 16 qualification, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur prepares to face Jugen Klopp at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham sits third in the table with 26 points in 13 matches. Liverpool, on the other hand, has been underperforming in the Premier League and finds itself in ninth place with 16 points from 12 matches.

Spurs won its last Premier League match by a scoreline of 3-2 against Bournemouth while Liverpool comes into the match with successive defeats against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (GK); Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Moura, Kane.

Liverpool: Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match will kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match kicks-off at 10:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels.

Where can I live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT Platform.