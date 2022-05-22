Premier League Premier League final day LIVE: Kane doubles Tottenham's lead; Zaha scores against Man United Norwich vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Everton, Crystal Palace vs Man United: Follow the LIVE scores of the final match day Premier League fixtures. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 22 May, 2022 21:08 IST Tottenham holds the advantage in the race for the final Champions League spot. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 22 May, 2022 21:08 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the final day Premier League matches including Tottenham Hotpsur, Arsenal and Manchester United.Follow Arsenal vs Everton - LIVE Follow Norwich vs Tottenham - LIVEFollow Crystal Palace vs Manchester United - LIVEFollow Chelsea vs Watford - LIVEFollow Leicester vs Southampton - LIVEFollow Brighton vs West Ham United - LIVENorwich vs Tottenham Line-ups Norwich XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Byram, Giannoulis; Normann, Sorensen; Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica; PukkiTottenham XI: Llloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojberg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son; KaneCrystal Palace vs Manchester United Line-upsCrystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp; Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, ZahaManchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Hannibal; CavaniPREVIEW While the climax to the title race is the main focus at the end of an enthralling season, there will be plenty of drama elsewhere.The fight to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish has gone down to the wire, with fourth placed Tottenham controlling their fate.Spurs just need a point to finish fourth when they travel to already-relegated Norwich."We know the importance of the game. If someone thinks the situation is easy I am not that person and I don't transfer these thoughts to my players," Conte said.Spluttering Arsenal have to beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium and hope their north London rivals lose to steal fourth spot.With incoming boss Erik ten Hag set to watch from the stands, sixth-placed Manchester United must win at Crystal Palace to avoid the ignominy of slipping into the Europa Conference League.A draw or defeat for United would open the way for West Ham to leapfrog them into the Europa League if they beat Brighton.Where can you watch the matches?The Norwich vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Everton, Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, Chelsea vs Watford, Leicester City vs Southampton, Brighton vs West Ham matches will kick-off at 8:30 pm and will be telecast live on the Star Network (SD and HD). It will also be live streamed in the OTT Platform, Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.