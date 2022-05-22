Premier League final day LIVE: Kane doubles Tottenham's lead; Zaha scores against Man United

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the final day Premier League matches including Tottenham Hotpsur, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Norwich vs Tottenham Line-ups

Norwich XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Byram, Giannoulis; Normann, Sorensen; Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki

Tottenham XI: Llloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojberg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp; Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Zaha

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Hannibal; Cavani

PREVIEW

While the climax to the title race is the main focus at the end of an enthralling season, there will be plenty of drama elsewhere.

The fight to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish has gone down to the wire, with fourth placed Tottenham controlling their fate.

Spurs just need a point to finish fourth when they travel to already-relegated Norwich.

"We know the importance of the game. If someone thinks the situation is easy I am not that person and I don't transfer these thoughts to my players," Conte said.

Spluttering Arsenal have to beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium and hope their north London rivals lose to steal fourth spot.

With incoming boss Erik ten Hag set to watch from the stands, sixth-placed Manchester United must win at Crystal Palace to avoid the ignominy of slipping into the Europa Conference League.

A draw or defeat for United would open the way for West Ham to leapfrog them into the Europa League if they beat Brighton.

Where can you watch the matches?