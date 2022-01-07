Trippier becomes first signing under Newcastle's Saudi owners

Newcastle United has signed England international fullback Kieran Trippier from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid on a two-and-a-half years contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Tripper, 31, becomes Newcastle's first signing since it was taken over by Saudi Arabian owners in October.

"I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be," Trippier said.

Newcastle did not disclose the transfer fee but Sky Sports reported the deal was worth 12 million pounds ($16.2 million).