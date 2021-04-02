Villa's Grealish to return from injury for Fulham game

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish will return to the squad for Sunday's Premier League game at home to Fulham after being out for six weeks due to a leg injury, manager Dean Smith said.

Grealish, who has six goals and 10 assists in the league this season, sustained the injury in training before Villa's 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on February 21.

The 25-year-old missed six games, with Villa winning only once in his absence to slip to 10th.

"He has trained all week," Smith told reporters on Friday. "He has only had a few sessions, but he seems fit enough, so he has certainly put himself up for selection which is a good thing for everybody.

"The last six weeks haven't been what they had been previously. If anybody loses a player of the calibre of Jack, then you're going to struggle a bit.

"It will be a big boost to have him around."