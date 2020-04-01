Football EPL EPL Van Dijk: Messi my toughest opponent, Aguero hardest to mark Virgil Van Dijk paid tribute to Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero in a social media post he put up on Twitter. Dejan Kalinic 01 April, 2020 09:21 IST Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi went head-to-head in the Champions League last season. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 01 April, 2020 09:21 IST Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk labelled Barcelona great Lionel Messi his toughest opponent.Van Dijk and Messi went head-to-head last season, when Liverpool produced an incredible second-leg comeback to beat Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals.The Netherlands international paid tribute to Messi, a record six-time Ballon d'Or winner who is regarded as one of the greatest players of all-time."There are some difficult strikers out there, but probably Leo Messi," Van Dijk wrote on Twitter when asked who his toughest opponent was. Matic backs McTominay to become Man Utd legend However, Van Dijk also credited Sergio Aguero, having faced the Manchester City forward regularly in recent seasons.Asked who the hardest player to mark was, the defender replied: "Aguero."Van Dijk said he was "feeling fine" and would be ready to go when the Premier League season, which is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, resumes.Liverpool held a 25-point lead atop the table when the season was stopped. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos