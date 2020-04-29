Football EPL EPL Watford secures deal for reported Arsenal target Pape Gueye Despite Le Havre's Pape Gueye previously being linked with Arsenal, Watford has secured a deal for the 21-year-old from the Ligue 2 club. Ryan Benson 29 April, 2020 17:41 IST Pape Gueye has represented France up to Under-19 level and is said to have been tracked by numerous top-fight clubs around Europe, including Arsenal and Milan. - Twitter: @HAC_Foot Ryan Benson 29 April, 2020 17:41 IST Watford has confirmed former France youth international Pape Gueye will join on a free transfer from Ligue 2 side Le Havre in July. Gueye, a defensive midfielder who came through Le Havre's academy, has signed a deal until 2025 effective from July 1, with his contract in France expiring at the end of June. The 21-year-old has represented France up to Under-19 level and is said to have been tracked by numerous top-fight clubs around Europe, including Arsenal and Milan.ALSO READ| The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super LeagueThe Gunners were even said to have been close to agreeing a deal for Gueye in February, but instead the midfielder will move to Vicarage Road. A Watford statement confirmed his pre-contract agreement has already been "lodged with all relevant authorities". Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos