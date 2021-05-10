West Brom relegated after 3-1 defeat at Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday after they lost 3-1 away to Arsenal.

The defeat left Sam Allardyce's side in 19th place with 26 points, 10 points behind fourth-bottom Burnley with only three games left to play.

Emile Smith Rowe deftly volleyed Arsenal's opener in the 29th minute and Nicolas Pepe cut in from the right before curling home an unstoppable left-foot shot six minutes later.

Matheus Pereira pulled one back for the visitors in the 67th after a surging run but Willian's free kick in the 90th minute wrapped up the points as West Brom manager Sam Allardyce suffered relegation from the Premier League for the first time.

READ: United's Solskjaer happy to delay Man City title party

His side will join basement club Sheffield United, which is already down, in the Championship next season.

Allardyce bemoaned his side's lack of efficiency in front of goal after the Arsenal loss.

Knowing that it had to take the game to Arsenal and avoid defeat to have any chance of staying up, West Brom created plenty of chances but managed to get only one of them on target.

"One of our major problems is finding the right opportunities when we get to the final third to create and score more goals," Allardyce told BT Sport.

"We had the opportunity to take a lead but we failed to find the right ball, failed to produce the right cross or the right finish, and then ten minutes, five minutes sloppiness, Arsenal showed their quality of finishing that we couldn't find."

The 66-year-old, who took over at West Brom in December after Slaven Bilic was sacked with the club in 19th place in the standings, dismissed suggestions that he might have needed more time.



READ: West Ham's top-four hopes dented by loss to Everton





Allardyce refused to be drawn on whether he would remain at the club to try to bring it back up from the Championship next season. - GETTY IMAGES

"I'm not saying we would have avoided relegation but we should have been closer, we should have taken it down to the last three games, based on how we performed. The creating of chances has been there but the converting has not," he said.

Allardyce refused to be drawn on whether he would remain at the club to try to bring it back up from the Championship next season.

"That's too early to even consider or talk about that for me, it's about getting over the disappointment and when the time is right to talk about what is going to happen next season," he said.

"In my mind, tonight is just about saying to the lads you gave it all, get back, have a day off and get ready for Liverpool at the weekend."