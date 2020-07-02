Football EPL EPL Yarmolenko earns West Ham vital win over Chelsea Chelsea wasted the chance to move into third spot in its chase for a Champions League place while West Ham moved up to 16th spot. Reuters London 02 July, 2020 02:54 IST Andriy Yarmolenko scores West Ham's third goal against Chelsea. - REUTERS Reuters London 02 July, 2020 02:54 IST Substitute Andriy Yarmolenko's late strike earned West Ham United a precious 3-2 victory over Chelsea in a topsy-turvy Premier League derby on Wednesday.Yarmolenko raced clear in the 89th-minute to plant a shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga and clinch three vital points in West Ham's battle to avoid relegation.AS IT HAPPENED | West Ham 3-2 ChelseaWillian had put Chelsea in front in the 41st-minute from the penalty spot but Tomas Soucek, who had already had a goal ruled out by VAR, headed the host level on the stroke of halftime.Michail Antonio then turned in Jarrod Bowen's cross shortly after the break to give the host the lead.Willian's majestic 72nd-minute free kick which beat Lukasz Fabianski and crashed in off the post set up a frenetic finale.READ | Aubameyang fires Arsenal revival as Leicester loses again With Chelsea seeking a winner it was caught on the break and Yarmolenko kept his cool to earn West Ham a league double over Frank Lampard's side who wasted the chance to move into third spot in its chase for a Champions League place.West Ham moved up to 16th spot, three points above the relegation zone. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos