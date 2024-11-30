 />
West Ham United vs Arsenal LIVE score; Premier League 2024-25: WHU 0-2 ARS; Trossard makes it two for the Gunners

WHU vs ARS LIVE score: Catch the updates from the West Ham United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the London Stadium.

Updated : Nov 30, 2024 23:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.
File photo: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File photo: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the West Ham United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the London Stadium.

LINEUPS

West Ham United: Fabianski (gk), Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Soucek, Soler, Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville, Antonio

Arsenal: Raya (gk), Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Trossard

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

After a poor run of four league matches without a victory, big wins over Nottingham Forest and Portuguese side Sporting have lifted the mood at Arsenal, but it still needs to improve its consistency, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal, which travels across London to face West Ham United on Saturday, beat Forest 3-0 last week before putting in a superb display in a 5-1 away Champions League victory over Sporting on Tuesday.

“Really good, winning lifts the energy and the confidence up. They were two big wins for us, now it’s about consistency, taking it further against a good opponent tomorrow,” Arteta told reporters ahead of the match at London Stadium.

Arsenal’s improvement has coincided with the return of captain Martin Odegaard after an extended spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, and Arteta hailed the Norwegian midfielder’s impact on the team.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Premier League 2024-25: Arteta’s Arsenal seeks consistency after righting ship

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the West Ham United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The West Ham United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST, on Saturday, November 30 at the London Stadium.
Where to watch the West Ham United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match?
The West Ham United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

