West Ham vs Manchester United live: WHU 1-0 MUN, Benrahma scores, Premier League updates

WHU vs MUN: Read the live updates of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United being played at the London Stadium in England.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 May, 2023 00:00 IST
Erik Ten Hag’s team has five league games left, starting with West Ham, before it faces derby rival Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Erik Ten Hag's team has five league games left, starting with West Ham, before it faces derby rival Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United. Follow the minute-by-minute updates of the high-voltage clash here.

Confirmed Starting lineups:
West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio.
Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford.

MATCH PREVIEW

Manchester United is fourth in the Premier League, are four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand and will look to widen the lead when it visits West Ham United on Sunday.

Erik Ten Hag’s team has five league games left, starting with West Ham, before it faces derby rival Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

ALSO READ: WSL: Manchester United beats Spurs to stay top of Women’s Super League

The Dutchman said he is confident United can recover from their 1-0 loss at Brighton and perform well in the final games of the season but urged the side to show character after a poor result.

“We have every time in the season, when we had a defeat, then we bounced back. So I count on my team, we have to do it again,” Ten Hag said.

“The players have to take responsibility and I count on them. We have everything in our hands, so we have to focus on our performance... I am quite confident about that.

“We need to be there, in the Champions League (next season). We want to be there because we want to challenge the best teams in the world so we do everything in our power to get that done.”

When and where will West Ham vs Manchester United be played?
The Premier League game West Ham vs Manchester United will be played at the London Stadium. It is scheduled for a 11:30 pm IST kick-off.
Where can I watch West Ham vs Manchester United?
West Ham vs Manchester United can be watched on Star Sports network.
When can I live stream West Ham vs Manchester United?
The Premier League fixture West Ham vs Manchester United can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

