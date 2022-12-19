When is the Premier League starting after the FIFA World Cup? Boxing day schedule, dates, matches, India timings

The FIFA World Cup 2022 ended on December 18, 2022 with Argentina beating France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Lionel Messi led his team to World Cup glory after 36 years in what was one of the, if not THE, best World Cup final.

This was the first-ever winter World Cup, which means league football will resume within a week after the World Cup ends.

The Premier League had stopped on November 13, 2022 - a week before the World Cup began and will resume on the day just after Christmas, with Tottenham Hotspur playing against Brentford.

Following is the Premier League schedule for the remaining part of the year, including Boxing Day fixtures: