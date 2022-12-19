Premier League

When is the Premier League starting after the FIFA World Cup? Boxing day schedule, dates, matches, India timings

The Premier League 2022-23 will resume in just over a week after the end of the FIFA World Cup, which saw Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, being crowned the Champion.

Team Sportstar
19 December, 2022 18:01 IST
The Premier League is set to resume within a week after the end of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Premier League is set to resume within a week after the end of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup 2022 ended on December 18, 2022 with Argentina beating France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Lionel Messi led his team to World Cup glory after 36 years in what was one of the, if not THE, best World Cup final.

This was the first-ever winter World Cup, which means league football will resume within a week after the World Cup ends.

The Premier League had stopped on November 13, 2022 - a week before the World Cup began and will resume on the day just after Christmas, with Tottenham Hotspur playing against Brentford.

Following is the Premier League schedule for the remaining part of the year, including Boxing Day fixtures:

When and where to watch the Premier League?
When will the Premier League begin after the FIFA World Cup?
The Premier League will resume on December 26, 2022.
Seven matches will be played on that day in England, which will also include high-profile teams such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Where can I watch the Premier League in India?
The Premier League will be live telecast on Star Sports Select 1 (SD and HD) and Star Sports Select 2 (SD and HD).
Where can I live stream the Premier League?
The Premier League will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and can also watched on JioTV.

